RED BANK: NICE PLACE YOU GOT HERE…

red bank nj turkey vulturered bank nj turkey vultureAffecting the air of a thuggish gang, a group of vultures loitered outside Les Gertrude apartments on Broad Street in Red Bank Thursday morning. One enjoyed a sidewalk breakfast of fresh kill. 

Any ornithologists out there who can identify these gray-headed birds? (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

