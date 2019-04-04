RED BANK: NICE PLACE YOU GOT HERE…

Affecting the air of a thuggish gang, a group of vultures loitered outside Les Gertrude apartments on Broad Street in Red Bank Thursday morning. One enjoyed a sidewalk breakfast of fresh kill.
Any ornithologists out there who can identify these gray-headed birds? (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Posted on April 4, 2019 at 9:00 am
