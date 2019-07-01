Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of May, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

05/06- A Park Road resident reported several hundred dollar in fraudulent charges on a credit card. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra took the fraud report.

5/08- Patrols responded to an attempted burglary that occurred at a River Rd. business. Det. Dwayne Reevey is investigating.

05/14- Joseph A. Gonzalez, 26, Long Branch was placed under arrest for possession of over 50 grams of Marijuana and distribution of CDS subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

05/16- A Harvard Road resident reported that an unknown subject had accessed his personal account to make several withdrawals. Cpl. John Koetzner took the fraud report.

05/16- Thomas A. Coles, 52, Fair Haven was arrested for D.W.I subsequent to motor vehicle stop. Subject was further charged with reckless driving, Simple Assault and disorderly conduct. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

5/17- A Parker Ave. resident reported being the victim of fraud. Ptl. Eric Patton took the report.

05/21 A Park Road resident reported that an unknown actor used his identity to secure a Verizon account. Det. Dwayne Reevey took the report.

5/21- Patrols responded to a River Rd. business for a report for Terroristic Threats. Ptl. Christian Hostrup investigated. Sgt. Sherri Lambert assisted.

05/24- Chris J. Meyer, 53, Tinton Falls was charged with D.W.I. subsequent to a traffic stop. Subject later received several traffic summons including reckless driving and refusal to subject to breath testing. Subject was processed and later released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

05/24- Peter Forsman, 57, Tinton Falls was placed under arrest for Simple Assault and disorderly conduct as a passenger during a motor vehicle stop. Subject was processed and later released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra was the arresting Officer.

05/24- A River Road business owner reported that an unknown actor was utilizing his businesses name to fraudulently charge several unrelated accounts. Ptl. Christian Hostrup took the report.

05/25- Mickael Fleming, 29, Irvington, was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court after an active warrant was discovered during a motor vehicle stop. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra was the arresting Officer.

05/25- Rebecca Sherman, 31, Cliffwood was placed under arrest for D.W.I. subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. She was later issued summons for reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and unlicensed driver. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. William Lagrotteria was the arresting Officer.

05/25- Sean Bartolo, 34, New York was arrested for possession of Under 50 grams of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphilia subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Volker was the arresting Officer.

5/27- Ptl. Brooks Robinson arrested Steven A. Strand, 46 West Long Branch for Contempt of Court.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.