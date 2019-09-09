Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of August, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

08/05/19 Ptl. Robinson took a theft report of two garage door openers taken out of two vehicles from a residence on Pine Cove Rd.

08/15/19 Lawrence Bryan, 59, Middletown was arrested by Ptl. Robinson for DWI. Lawrence received summons for Speeding, Reckless Driving, DWI, and Refusal to submit breath samples. Subject was released with a pending court date.

08/16/15 Daniel Weltman, 50, Atlantic Highlands was arrested by Ptl. Volker for possession of CDS following a motor vehicle stop. Daniel was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphilia, and a motor vehicle summons for being on his cell phone. Subject released with a pending court date.

08/17/19 Almondo Jordonne, 25, Neptune was arrested by Ptl. Hostrup for an active arrest warrants out of Asbury Park, and Long Branch. Subject was later released.

08/17/19 Ptl. Robinson took a report of fraud from a resident who had a car insurance policy taken out in his name.

08/23/19 Ptl. Lagrotteria arrested a female juvenile for being disorderly at the Fair Haven Fireman’s Fair. The juvenile was a charged with disorderly conduct, and assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Subject was released to a parent.

08/24/19 Christa Keohane, 46 Middletown was arrested for DWI by Officer. Perkins. Christa received summonses for failure to maintain lane, DWI, and Reckless Driving. Subject was released with a pending court date.

08/24/19 Officer Perkins took a report of a stolen bike near Sunoco during the Fair Haven Fireman’s Fair.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.