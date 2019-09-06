RED BANK: RUMAGE REFLECTS ON FIVE YEARS

Superintendent Jared Rumage wished middle schoolers a nice holiday weekend on the Friday before Memorial Day in May. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s school district still faces stiff financial challenges, but is “without question” in all-around better shape than it was when he arrived five years ago, says Superintendent Jared Rumage.

And as he did at a presentation last week, Rumage is hoping to leverage the narrative of that improvement to win voter approval of a $6.75 million referendum in November.

Rumage during a presentation at the borough library last week. Below, Rumage, in hat, with new middle school principal JT Pierson at a gay pride event in June. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In an extended sit-down interview with redbankgreen and at several public events over recent months, the Fair Haven resident reflected on his first half-decade at the helm the pre-kindergarten-to-eighth-grade district.

Throughout, he readily shared credit with the board of education, fellow administrators and teachers for what he described as a “culture change” within the district, which was long saddled with a stigma of inadequacy and now pursues a “best-in-America mindset.”

“I don’t know why that stigma existed,” Rumage said. “And I think even today, it’s still there. It’s just not as large as it was five years ago.”

But “it was a strong school district” when he took over from his predecessor, Laura Morana, “and it’s even stronger now,” he said.

At the time of Rumage’s hiring in 2013, though, the district’s challenges were soaring, with its student population having grown more than 40 percent over a decade. Many of those children spoke little or no English, and the majority of them qualified for free or reduced-rate lunches. [The student population is now “stable” at just above 1,400, Rumage said.]

In the face of tight money, among Rumage’s first moves was to build on the teaching staff. Over the past five years, the district has added 34 teachers, focusing on areas such as its child study team, English as a second language instruction and special education.

The idea, he said, was to put as many instructors with specialized expertise into classrooms “and let them do what they do best” to improve student performance. Today, he said, 60 percent of the district’s teachers have more than one professional certification, and 55 percent of them have advanced degrees.

He also rolled out a rallying cry, using a motto suggested by a teacher: “Dream big. We’ll help you get there.” Morale quickly began to improve, he said.

Rumage’s tenure has included what he calls a “stressful period” that began in late 2015 when the Red Bank Charter School, which was spun off from the district two decades ago, applied to the New Jersey Department of Education to double in size, to 400 students.

Allowing that to happen, Rumage said, would have had a “devastating” impact on the already severely underfunded district.

He estimated that half of the 125 borough children then enrolled in non-public schools would have transferred to the charter school, with the rest coming from the district, leaving the district with unchanged expenses and a greatly increased financial pass-through of state funding to the charter school.

“I really think we might have had to close our doors,” he told redbankgreen in May. “We would have had to educate pretty much the same number of students with significantly less money, and I don’t know how you do that.”

But the application, which was ultimately rejected by the state, “was a blessing in disguise, because it really gave me the opportunity to change the narrative, to now tell the story of the Red Bank borough public schools,” Rumage said.

Speaking at multiple forums, some attracting hundreds of residents, Rumage used data to show that academic achievement of district students was on par with or even exceeded that of the charter school and nearby suburban districts.

Moreover, the rate of improvement for students was even more striking, he said, a phenomenon that continues. Only 22 percent of district third-graders showed proficiency in English language arts in 2015; by the time those same students reached fifth grade, 58 percent were proficient, Rumage said. Statewide, the average was 56 percent of fifth-graders, “so we are outperforming the state,” he said during a presentation at the borough library last week.

That metric — the rate of improvement in math and English language arts — forms the basis for the newly created Lighthouse District award given by the DOE. This year, Red Bank was among 11 districts statewide, out of more than 600 eligible, to receive it.

At a board meeting last month, Rumage called it “an amazing honor that really validates all the achievements we’ve made over the past five years.”

Board member Ben Forest, who was board president when Rumage was hired, told redbankgreen that being part of the team that selected Rumage is “the single biggest contribution” he’s made as a board member.

“He’s done the impossible,” Forest said. “One of the hardest nuts to crack with our district has been the perception of our schools. From the very beginning, he was able to reach out to the various constituencies and really do a breakthrough on behalf of the district that we hadn’t seen before.”

Still, throughout Rumage’s time, as before his arrival, there’s been a constant shortfall in the amount of state aid mandated under law.

“We were getting only about 33 percent of required funding from the state, while other districts were getting 100 percent, 150 percent, you name it,” he said during a presentation on the referendum at the borough public library last week. Roughly half of that funding had to be passed through to the charter school, he said.

Over the past six years, Rumage said, the state has shortchanged the district by more than $30 million. Which is why he, along with local legislators and cadre of passionate parents, lobbied Trenton for greater fairness in the allocations.