The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of August, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: An unlocked bicycle described as a black Elektra men’s beach cruiser style with a green stripe was reported stolen on 08/02/19 in the area of Wallace and Broad St. The bike is valued at $350.00. Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Theft: Two locked bicycles were reported stolen in the area of Mechanic St. on 08/03/19. The bikes are described as a white beach cruiser and a black beach cruiser both valued at $350.00 each. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: A victim reported their Apple I phone 7 stolen out of their vehicle in the area of Shrewsbury Ave on 08/6/19. The phone is valued at approximately $500.00 Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A green fluorescent Penny Board skate board with orange wheels, stickers on top with cartoons and a cut out revealing the name “Penny” was reported to be stolen in the area of Maple Ave on 08/22/19. The skateboard is valued at $200.00. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: A victim reported his locked bicycle was stolen in the area of Maple Ave on 08/22/19. The bike is described as a Haro brand double suspension mountain bike, grey in color with a lime green accent. The bike is valued at $900.00. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: A gold Luis Vuitton ring was report stolen from a glass showcase of a business on 08/24/19 in the area of Monmouth St. The ring is valued at $200.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

ARRESTS

Lucio Varela-Ocotoxtle, age 38 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/02/19 in the area of S. Pearl St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Thomas Sherlock, age 26 of Newark was arrested on 08/02/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jaquel Accoo, age 24 of Wall was arrested on 08/03/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Luis Burton, age 54 of Newark was arrested on 08/05/19 in the area of Branch Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Wilfred Dunn, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jameson Hepinstall, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/19 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

John Kelleher, age 57 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/07/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

David Bernhard, age 61 who is currently homeless was arrested on 08/07/19 in the area of West Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Matthew Benjamin.

Frank Gallo, age 72 of West Windsor was arrested on 0/08/19 in the area of West Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Travis Huston, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/09/19 in the area of West Front St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Krista Strong, age 28 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/11/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Douglas Hernandez-Monge, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/12/19 in the area of Rector Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Degel.

Ignacio Campa-Aguacaliente, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/14/19 in the area of Rector Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Eric Martinez, age 28 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/14/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jeronimo Torres-Narvaez, age 48 of New Brunswick was arrested on 08/15/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Candido Moguel, age 46 of New Brunswick was arrested on 08/15/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

McCormick Williams, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/15/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Alvin Jones, age 43 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/16/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Edward Rivera, age 26 of Old Bridge was arrested on 08/19/19 in the area of Marine Park for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Matthew Benjamin.

Richard Newmeyer, age 58 of Whiting was arrested on 08/21/19 in the area of Branch Ave for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Luis Crespo, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/21/19 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Juan Quezada-Caranza, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/21/19 in the area of Riverside Gardens Park for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Luis Perez-Carrillo, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/19 in the area of Spring St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Chelsea Villano, age 26 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 08/22/19 in the area of West Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

James Koenig, age 62 of Union Beach was arrested on 08/22/19 in the area of Rector Pl for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Nicholas Brown, age 42 of New Brunswick was arrested on 08/22/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of CDS, Marijuana, Possessing a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a park, and the intent to distribute by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Mykayla Sestito, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/23/19 in the area of Herbert St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Carmelo Tula-Cinto, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/24/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Invasion of Privacy and Harassment by Det. Paul Perez.

John Fink, age 21 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 08/24/19 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for DWI and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Aimee Nalepa, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/25/19 in the area of Bodman Pl for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Oliver Romero-Nava, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/25/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Restraint, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Homere Breton, age 55 of Englishtown was arrested on 08/25/19 in the area of Boat Club Ct. for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jonathan Bonilla-Serbian, age 19 of Brick was arrested on 08/26/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Oscar Ciriaco-Molina, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/27/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Juan Escalante, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/27/19 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Michael Green, age 42 of Pine Hill was arrested on 08/29/19 in the area of Rt. 520 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Scott Sweeney, age 52 of Asbury Park was arrested on 08/30/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jaqueline Hernandez-Morales, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/30/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

David Bernhard, age 61 who is currently homeless was arrested on 08/30/19 in the area of Riverside Gardens Park for Contempt of Court by Sleo Matthew Benjamin.

Alonso Delgado-Gutierrez, age 39 of Ocean Township was arrested on 08/30/19 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Robert Allen, age 37 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 08/31/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Oscar Perez-Lopez, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/31/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.