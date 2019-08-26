RED BANK: CRASH CUTS RESTAURANT POWER

A Manalapan man was charged with driving while intoxicated after his Merccdes sedan struck a Red Bank restaurant Sunday, knocking out its electrical service.

Homere W. Breton, 55, was headed south on Boat Club Court when he crashed into a concrete-filled steel bollard at the rear of 26 West Front Street at about 5 p.m., said police Chief Darren McConnell.

The upper edge or the bollard, in turn, cut the power line serving 26 West on the Navesink, which was forced to close early, McConnell said.

Patrolman Darren M. McConnell, the chief’s son, charged Breton with DWI. The building was not structurally damaged, he said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)