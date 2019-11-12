RED BANK: WHITE STREET GETS TWO MURALS

A runner passes one of two new murals on opposite sides of White Street in Red Bank last week.

Created by muralist Bob Mataranglo, at right, they depict Navesink River scenes with bas relief elements, including the Monmouth Boat Club, the Riverside Gardens Park archway and a sailboat.

Paid for in part by a $13,000 grant from Main Street New Jersey, the murals put the finishing touches on a streetscape makeover of English Plaza and the eastern end of White Street.

Mataranglo said he plans to return in the spring to add some lifelike seagulls and other touches. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)