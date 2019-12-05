RED BANK: LOWERY FUNERAL AWASH IN BLUE

State Police officers were among the hundreds of worshippers, clerics and law enforcement personnel who packed St. James Church in Red Bank Thursday morning for the funeral mass of Monsignor Philip A. Lowery.

Lowery, who led St. James Church in Red Bank for three decades, died last Thursday. He was 70 years old.

In recognition of his 23 years of service as Head of Chaplains for the New Jersey State Police, the service drew a large contingent of blue uniforms, as well as a giant U.S. flag over Broad Street. Even members of the clergy couldn’t resist the urge to take photos of it.

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy, who was expected to attend the service, ordered flags be lowered to half-staff Thursday in Lowery’s honor. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)