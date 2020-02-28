FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of January, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

1/2/20 Kristen A Wimmer 20, of Little Silver was arrested by S.O.  Perkins for possession of CDS.  Mrs. Wimmer was processed and released with a court date.

1/7/20 Kristina Hunt 38, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Patton for assault.  Mrs. Hunt was charged with simple assault and false imprisonment, she was processed and released with a court date.

1/10/20 James Herro 61, of Red Bank was arrested for DWI by Sgt. Schneider.  Mr. Herro received summonses for maintenance of lamps, DWI, Failure to produce a driver’s license, reckless driving and failure to produce insurance.  Mr. Herro was processed and released with a court date.

1/11/20 Ptl. Lagrotteria arrested 4 juveniles for possession of CDS following a motor vehicle stop.

1/30/20 Sgt. Schneider took a report from several residents on the east end of town for their vehicles being burglarized.  No proceeds were taken from the vehicles.  Report passed on to Det. Reevey.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

