FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY
Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of January, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
1/2/20 Kristen A Wimmer 20, of Little Silver was arrested by S.O. Perkins for possession of CDS. Mrs. Wimmer was processed and released with a court date.
1/7/20 Kristina Hunt 38, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Patton for assault. Mrs. Hunt was charged with simple assault and false imprisonment, she was processed and released with a court date.
1/10/20 James Herro 61, of Red Bank was arrested for DWI by Sgt. Schneider. Mr. Herro received summonses for maintenance of lamps, DWI, Failure to produce a driver’s license, reckless driving and failure to produce insurance. Mr. Herro was processed and released with a court date.
1/11/20 Ptl. Lagrotteria arrested 4 juveniles for possession of CDS following a motor vehicle stop.
1/30/20 Sgt. Schneider took a report from several residents on the east end of town for their vehicles being burglarized. No proceeds were taken from the vehicles. Report passed on to Det. Reevey.
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.