RED BANK: EX-FIRE CHIEF MEGO DIES

One arm still in a cast, John Mego was sworn in as first deputy fire chief in January 2010, three weeks after he was struck by a vehicle while working as a school crossing guard. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Former Red Bank Fire Chief John Mego has died, Mayor Pasquale Menna said Friday morning.

John Mego at Red Bank’s Veterans Day ceremony in 2015. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

From a post on Menna’s Facebook page:

The Borough of Red Bank mourns the death of former Chief of the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department, my friend, Chief John Mego. My condolences and that of all in Red Bank are extended to the children and grandchildren of the Chief and to members of the Department and Relief Engine Company.

John was connected with me and my family by bonds of marriage and friendship. We shall all miss his quiet kindness and goodness. He was totally dedicated to our volunteers.

A longtime Red Bank school maintenance worker, Mego served as a school crossing guard in retirement. In 2009, he was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle while working his post at Maple Avenue and Peters Place.

Three weeks later, a broken arm still in a cast, he was sworn in as first deputy chief of the all-volunteer fire department. He served as chief of the department in 2011.

Funeral information was not immediately available.