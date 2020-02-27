RED BANK: CHARTER SCHOOL TEAM LAUDED

The Red Bank Mayor and Council honored the Red Bank Charter School girls basketball team Wednesday night.

[Red Bank Charter School press release]

The Red Bank Charter School Girls Basketball team went 4-4 during the conference season, securing the number two seed in the conference. After winning the semi-final game at home, the girls went on the road to face the number one seed. Leading the way on the court was one of our 8th grade captains, scoring a school record 111 points this season.

Each of the team’s players was presented a proclamation by Mayor Pasquale Menna at the borough council meeting Wednesday night. Councilwoman Kathy Horgan called the squad “an inspiration.”

Coach Jessica Dayton stated, “I am so unbelievably proud of the hard work and dedication the whole team has put in this season. I’ve had the opportunity to coach the 8th grade girls since 6th grade. They have not only grown into amazing young athletes, but they have also modeled the way for our younger student athletes. Even though the 8th graders will not be physically with us on the court next season, their leadership and sportsmanship will leave a lasting impression on our team.”