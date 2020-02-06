RED BANK: STOP LEADS TO DRUG BUST

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank police found a stash of illegal drugs in an Aberdeen man’s car following a traffic stop Tuesday, redbankgreen has learned.

Separately, a Morris County woman is facing charges she assaulted three borough cops.

According to Chief Darren McConnell:

On Tuesday, February 4 at approximately 4:40 pm a traffic stop by Special Officer Andrew Todd led to the arrest of Kyle L. Hart, 32 years old, of Aberdeen. After stopping Hart for a motor vehicle violation, an on scene investigation conducted by Officer Todd led to Hart being charged with Possession of CDS cocaine, Possession of CDS heroin, Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest. Hart was subsequently transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The stop took place outside the Wawa store on Bridge Avenue North, McConnell said.

He also reported this arrest:

On Saturday, February 1 at approximately 11pm officers responded to a disturbance in the White Street parking lot. Officers encountered Monica E. Ford, 24 years old, of Boonton NJ creating a disturbance and attempting to assault people in the area. As she was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, she became combative towards the officers, punching one officer in the face and kicking two other officers. Additionally, Ford damaged a nearby vehicle by kicking it. Ford was ultimately subdued and taken into custody. She was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. The officers received minor injuries during the arrest.