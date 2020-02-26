RUMSON: LUNCH BREAKERS BAKE A WINNER

Lunch Break children’s cooking class students Emily and Jack Pearsall with, from left, Oceanic Free Library Board President Carolyn Miller; Cups & Cakes owner Denise Kelleher; and Cups & Cakes pastry chef Maggie Condon.

It wasn’t just the luck o’ the Irish that helped the Lunch Break children’s cooking class take first place in the Oceanic Free Library’s Irish soda bread-making competition.

It was the special recipe that made the Rumson library’s contest judges come back for more! Cooking Class students Emily and Jack Pearsall, along with instructor Chef Tracy Turi, are responsible for the winning confection. A special thank you to Oceanic Free Library Director Nanette Reis and President Carolyn Miller for hosting the contest, as well as judges Denise Kelleher and pastry Chef Maggie Condon of Cups & Cakes in Rumson.