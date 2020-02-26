RED BANK: CENSUS HELP AT THE LIBRARY

Ready for the 2020 Census? The Red Bank Public Library can help you respond.

[Press release from the Red Bank Public Library]

Starting on March 12 through March 20, U.S. households will be asked to respond online or by phone to an invitation issued by the U.S. Census Bureau. This count fulfills a constitution mandate that requires a census of the population be completed every 10 years the results of which establish congressional districts for representation in Congress.

In addition, “Response is important because statistics from the census are used in distributing where hundreds of billions in funding for school lunches, hospitals, roads and much more. The invitations will remind respondents to include everyone living in the household, whether they are related or not. This includes young children. Your response will impact communities for the next decade,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham.

The Red Bank Public Library is ready to assist by providing Internet access for community members to respond online. In fact, the Library was one of only two in the state to receive a $2,000 mini grant from ALA to support its efforts to gather a complete count of the community.

Watch your mailbox and come to the Red Bank Public Library with your Census invitation which will include instructions on how to respond to the 2020 Census online or by phone.

The library is located at 84 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Hours are:

Monday: 10am — 5pm

Tuesday: 10am — 9pm

Wednesday: 1pm — 9pm

Thursday: 1pm — 9pm

Friday: 10am — 5pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: Closed

The mission of The Red Bank Public Library is to provide materials, information, technology and cultural opportunities to enrich, empower, educate and entertain people of all ages and backgrounds.