A Shrewsbury man admitted he sexually assaulted seven juveniles in Red Bank and two other towns over the course of a decade, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in an announcement Tuesday.

Victor Mejia-Salinas, 46, pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court Tuesday to assaulting the victims, all under the age of 13, in Red Bank, Shrewsbury and Wall Township between 2008 and 2018, the announcement said.

From the announcement:

The charges stem from three separate indictments that resulted from joint investigations by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Red Bank Police Department and the New Jersey State Police.

Mejia Salinas pleaded guilty in connection with incidents that occurred in Red Bank, Shrewsbury and Wall Township between 2008 through 2011, and 2013 through 2018.

Mejia-Salinas admitted under oath to sexually assaulting and endangering the welfare of seven juvenile victims, all under the age of 13, who were family members and friends of the defendant.

Red Bank police arrested Mejia-Salinas on River Street on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in November, 2018, according to a borough police blotter.

Judge Vincent N. Falcetano is scheduled to sentence Mejia-Salinas on May 29.

Under the terms of the plea, Mejia-Salinas faces an aggregate sentence of 18 years in a New Jersey state prison with an 18-year period of parole ineligibility. He would be subject to parole supervision for life and Megan’s Law Registration upon his release from prison, the prosecutor’s office said.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace.