Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of February, 2020.

2/3/20 Gregory Lagana 60, of Fair Haven was arrested by S.O. Perkins for Burglary and Criminal Trespassing. Gregory was released with a pending court date.

2/3/20 Ptl. Robinson took a vandalism report on McCarter Ave for a house that was hit with paint balls.

2/8/20 S.O. Campanella responded to a residence on McCarter Ave for a house burglary. Det. Reevey is investigating

2/11/20 David Kaczka 29, of Ocean Township was arrested by Ptl. Hostrup following a Motor Vehicle Accident. David was charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to exhibit valid insurance card, failure to maintain lane and failure to notify DMV of address change. David was released with a pending court date.

