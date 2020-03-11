Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of February, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
2/3/20 Gregory Lagana 60, of Fair Haven was arrested by S.O. Perkins for Burglary and Criminal Trespassing. Gregory was released with a pending court date.
2/3/20 Ptl. Robinson took a vandalism report on McCarter Ave for a house that was hit with paint balls.
2/8/20 S.O. Campanella responded to a residence on McCarter Ave for a house burglary. Det. Reevey is investigating
2/11/20 David Kaczka 29, of Ocean Township was arrested by Ptl. Hostrup following a Motor Vehicle Accident. David was charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to exhibit valid insurance card, failure to maintain lane and failure to notify DMV of address change. David was released with a pending court date.
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.
An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.
