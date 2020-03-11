VIRUS UPDATE: RIVERVIEW SCREENS VISITORS
Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank said it has begun checking all visitors for indications of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
The hospital’s parent, Hackensack Meridian Health, said Monday that it had implemented a tightened visitor restriction policy for all its facilities.
At its medical centers:
• All visitors entering will undergo a COVID-19 screening. Anyone who fails the screening will not be allowed entry.
• Visiting hours are restricted to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Visitation is limited to two visitors at one time.
• Visitors under the age of 12 will not be allowed entry.
• Visitation is not allowed for Patients Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.
At HMH’s nursing and rehabilitation centers, the screening includes a temperature check.
The hospital chain said it is screening patients in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and isolating any patient who has tested positive for the disease.