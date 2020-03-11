VIRUS UPDATE: RIVERVIEW SCREENS VISITORS

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank said it has begun checking all visitors for indications of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The hospital’s parent, Hackensack Meridian Health, said Monday that it had implemented a tightened visitor restriction policy for all its facilities.

At its medical centers:

• All visitors entering will undergo a COVID-19 screening. Anyone who fails the screening will not be allowed entry.

• Visiting hours are restricted to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Visitation is limited to two visitors at one time.

• Visitors under the age of 12 will not be allowed entry.

• Visitation is not allowed for Patients Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.