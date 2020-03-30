ON THE GREEN: QUIET STREETS

One week into New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s “stay-at-home” order, imposed to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, downtown Red Bank was a well-lit ghost burg Friday night.

In fact, the Greater Red Bank Green maintained a near-empty calm through much of the weekend. See additional photos below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A woman mopped the floor of a Shrewsbury Avenue laundromat after closing Friday night.

Two cyclists stopped to rest at Oyster Point in Red Bank.

The playground at Eastside Park on Harrison Avenue was off-limits.

Little traffic passed through downtown Little Silver shortly after Friday’s 8 p.m. curfew for non-essential workers.

You had your choice of parking in the White Street municipal lot Saturday evening.

Shoppers observed spatial marking at Trader Joe’s in Shrewsbury.

Normally busy Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank was quiet.

A blossoming tree on West Front Street gave no sign of anything amiss.

The moon and Venus (tiny dot) shared the sky above our beautiful Navesink River, as seen from Marine Park Friday night.