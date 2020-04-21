RED BANK: GETTING FED, AND HELPING TO FEED

If you are struggling to feed yourself or your family, we are a resource to you. We will be monitoring the food supply situation and assessing our operations on a daily basis. Please check our website and social media for updates (no phone calls please).

Wednesday – Saturday: 4pm – 6pm

Sunday: 10:30am – 11:30am

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

NEW JERSEY REENTRY

New Jersey Reentry, a nonprofit organization with the social mission to remove barriers to employment for those who have had some form of court involvement, has scheduled a food distribution for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Organized by Pastor Janet Jones of Shrewsbury Avenue AME Zion Church and Freddie Boynton of the Celestial Lodge next door on Drs. Parker Boulevard, the event will be held in the parking lot between the two.

NJRC recently teamed with the National Action Network and World Central Kitchen to distribute frozen and ready made meals weekly throughout the county. Fulfill (formerly the Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties) has also been a tremendous partner as well in providing crisis boxes which contain non-perishable items.

PARKER FAMILY HEALTH CENTER

The Mobile Pantry, sponsored by the Parker clinic and Fulfill, makes free groceries available on the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m. at 211 Shrewsbury Avenue. No ID required. Please bring your own bags.

SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army’s food pantry program is still running, business as usual, said case worker and office manager Jesabel Cruz

Food is distributed Wednesdays, by appointment; call 732 747-1626, #404 to schedule. “We have always operated by appointment and now it has become crucial in order to practice social distancing,” said Cruz.

The Salvation Army is “especially concerned about any senior shut-ins who may not have the recourses to deal with this lockdown,” she said.

