RED BANK: BASIE PLANS DRIVE-IN CONCERT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Jersey shore favorites Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will play for an audience watching from parked vehicles. (Video by Basie Center. Click to enlarge.)

Darkened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Bank’s Count Basie Center for the Arts is taking its act to the track.

The storied venue plans to host a July 11 drive-in concert by Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport on July 11.

Billed as “New Jersey’s first-of-its kind drive-in concert experience,” the event is a fundraiser for both the Basie and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

From a Basie announcement Monday morning:

Tickets ($150 per vehicle, $250 / $225 gold circle) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and phone charge at 800-745-3000.

Only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for the performance.

A maximum of four occupants will be permitted per vehicle.

“The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited that we can play this first of its kind live concert and help get New Jersey started on a quick and healthy return to normal,” said “Southside” Johnny Lyon. “Why sit at home when ‘We’re Havin’ A Party,’ drive-in style? We’ll safely see everyone July 11th.”

Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with New Jersey guidelines:

• Vehicles will be spaced approximately 9’ apart. Windows may remain open at this distance.

• Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.

• Patrons must remain inside their vehicle cabins.

• Patrons may only leave their vehicles only to use restrooms, and will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

• Portable, single-stall restrooms will be cleaned between patrons.

• Passenger vehicles only. No motorcycles, buses, party buses, limousines, bicycles, or foot traffic allowed. ADA accessible vehicles will be permitted.

• All tickets are general admission and spots cannot be reserved.

• Event is rain or shine.

• Concert will take place in the Grandstand General Parking Lot. Cars must enter via Port-au-Peck Avenue.

• Concessions information forthcoming. Alcohol will not be served.

• Absolutely no tailgating or out-of-vehicle gatherings.

• Attendees will be able to hear the concerts via FM radio. Details day of show.

• Cars with more than four occupants will be turned away without refund.

• Vehicles are subject to search upon entry.

• No pets allowed.

Drive-In Live at Monmouth Park is presented by The Basie Presents and sponsored by World Subaru. Events benefit the Count Basie Center for the Arts, with a portion of proceeds going to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

State guidance on social distancing, public gatherings and certain procedures and practices is subject to change.