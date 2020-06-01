RED BANK: STEWART TO HOST FUNDRAISER

Jon Stewart in a lunch truck preparing food for construction workers and employees at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Comedian and filmmaker Jon Stewart is set to host a virtual fundraiser for Red Bank’s Lunch Break, the food and social services organization announced Monday.

Jon and Tracey Stewart have pledged their Colts Neck’s farm’s first harvest of the year to help Lunch Break feed the hungry. (Photo courtesy of Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.)

Here’s a press release issued by Lunch Break:

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart will host Lunch Break’s virtual fundraising event “Rising Together” live from the organization’s headquarters from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th.

The evening will feature musical performances by local artists and students and include coverage of Lunch Break’s ‘Operation Gear-Up: We Will Not Miss A Meal’ pandemic response to feeding community members in need, with front-line volunteers, staff and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy’s visit to the Client Choice pantry.

“We are so excited to have Jon Stewart host this historic broadcast event highlighting the incredible community response for our neighbors who are unable to afford food because they are struggling with financial burdens. We can’t thank our volunteers and donors enough for all their support,” says Board President John Klein.

The annual Fall Gala, originally scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2020 will be postponed to October 2021. Jon Stewart will once again host from Stillwell Stables in Colts Neck. Next year’s honorees include such philanthropic community leaders as Carol Stillwell, President and CEO of Stillwell-Hansen, Inc., Norma Todd Service Award; Lunch Break Board President John Klein and his wife, Robin, Heart to Hand Award; and Guttenplan’s Frozen Dough, Middletown, A Child’s Place School, Lincroft, and Abe and Linda Littenberg, Corporate Platinum Partner Award.

“We are looking forward to next year’s fall gala when we can all be together — hugging each other and celebrating all the wonderful people, organizations and businesses who have helped Lunch Break keep its promise to never missing a meal,” says Executive Director Gwendolyn O. Love. “And, we are grateful to have Jon Stewart on board for 2021.”

Proceeds from the virtual event will benefit Lunch Break’s mission of providing food, clothing, fellowship and life skills to those struggling with financial burdens in Monmouth County and beyond,

For further Information or for virtual fundraiser sponsorships, contact Development Manager Jill Govel-Gwydir at (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3107, or jgwydir@lunchbreak.org.

Donations for the event will be accepted online at www.lunchbreak.org or at its headquarters, 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd. in Red Bank. Follow Lunch Break on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Give local, stays local. #whywebreak #givelocal

Stewart and his wife, Tracey Stewart, own the 11-acre Hockhockson Farm in Colts Neck. Last month, they said they would donate all the produce from this year’s first harvest to Lunch Break.

The Stewarts also own two homes in Red Bank.