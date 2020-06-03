The crime and arrest reports below for the months of May, 2020, were provided by the Red Bank Police Department. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: Medicine, an old radio, an old Ford car seat and miscellaneous items valued under $150.00 were reported stolen out of the back of a truck on 05/01/2020 in the area of E. Westside Ave. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: In the area of Leighton Ave a Stihl Chain saw valued at $500.00 and a Stihl Pole Chain saw valued at $1000.00 was reported to be stolen from inside a garage on 05/08/2020. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 05/21/2020 in the area of River St it was reported a parked vehicle had been broken into. A blank check and prescription sunglasses valued at $80.00 were taken. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: On 05/21/2020 in the area of River St. a vehicle was reported to be broken into, a pair of sunglasses were taken and $300.00 worth of damage was made to the glove compartment. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: It was reported on 05/25/2020 that a window was broken on a parked vehicle in the area of Arthur Pl. No other damages reported. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Daniel Viana-Barrientos, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/04/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Kevin Alberto-Oliva, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/09/2020 in the area of River St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jesse Balbuena, age 20 of Elizabeth was arrested on 05/17/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jose Lopez, age 20 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 05/17/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Idris Sharpe, age 21 of Elizabeth was arrested on 05/17/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Fabian Balderrama-Barrios, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/20/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Harassment by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Najahee Tyler, age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/23/2020 in the area of Leighton Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Roberto Bran-Castillo, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/24/2020 in the area of Broad St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Anthony Rosaro, age 27 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/24/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Nina Ferrante, age 36 of Oceanport was arrested on 05/24/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Janine Demola, age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/25/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of CDS, Marijuana, and Possession of Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Riley Schiro, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/2020 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Isaiah Brown, age 20 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/26/2020 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Possession of CDS, Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Johane Samedi, age 40 of Woodbridge was arrested on 05/29/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Sleo Andrew Todd.

William Murphy, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/29/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.