FAIR HAVEN: KNOLLWOOD’S ROLLING SEND-OFF

Rory Buckley, a member of the eighth-grade class at Fair Haven’s Knollwood School, received her diploma at home Wednesday as part of a multi-day, rolling graduating ceremony.

With the customary commencement canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rory was one of 111 classmates slated for visits by school principal Amy Romano and district superintendent Sean McNeil. Another 9 students will receive their diplomas at the school, McNeil said.

Borough police special Mike Campanella was part of the entourage Wednesday, supplying sirens and flashing lights. (Click to enlarge)