RED BANK: WHITE STREET GAS LINE RUPTURED

The smell of natural gas from a line rupture on White Street in Red Bank could be detected as far away as the intersection of Harding Road and Broad Street Monday morning.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the leak, reported at 8:26 a.m. outside the Royal Wine and Spirits store, at the corner of English Plaza. They evacuated several nearby businesses, including the Starbucks shop on Broad Street, at right.

Borough Business Administrator Ziad Shehady confirmed to redbankgreen that the rupture was related to digging in conjunction with the White Street streetscape makeover project.

Shehady said the leak was stopped “pretty quickly.” (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)