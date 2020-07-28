RED BANK: TRTC REGRETS CASTING CHOICES

Two River Theater would like to address the response to the casting announcement for ON BORROWED TIME. We hear you. Thank you for these honest calls for our accountability. We apologize for the harm we have caused and acknowledge we must do better. Regarding our staged reading of ON BORROWED TIME, we take responsibility for our complicity in presenting this play in a manner which upholds, and does not seek to challenge, harmful patterns of representation in American theater. In light of this, and while we recognize and celebrate the work and talent of the artists who are a part of ON BORROWED TIME, there is no adequately defensible reason for not having cast more artists of color in this reading. We are currently working internally to reflect on our decisions regarding this process, our responsibilities, and how we can do better in the future to disrupt these harmful patterns on our own stages, and across our industry.

There is more action to come. This is a conversation we want to continue to engage in, and we commit ourselves to not letting this work end here.