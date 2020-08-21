About 30 protesters assembled at the post office on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank at noon Friday to voice alarm over recent changes at the postal service.

Organized by Our Revolution Monmouth County, the event coincided with live testimony to Congress by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about recent cost-cutting measures.

“We have to make sure the post office stays viable and ensure that the [November] election can be by mail,” said ORMC treasure Bob Hodnett, of Wall Township.

“One way you prove you have a functioning democracy is to hold fair elections; another is to be able to deliver the mail,” he told redbankgreen. “And here we are, struggling with both.”

Among the speakers was Red Bank Councilwoman Kate Triggiano, above, who cited reports of decommisssioned sorting machines and resulting delays in the delivery of medications, live animals and other things sent via the service.

Janis Iwanyk of the League of Women Voters read a statement from LWV CEO Virginia Kase calling on the USPS to offer “a clear plan to replace discarded equipment, reverse the damage done, and restore the American public’s confidence in our postal system.”

