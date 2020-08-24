Sunshine and humidity will combine to drive the ‘feels-like’ temperature on the Greater Red Bank Green into the mid-90s Monday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

After 4 p.m., there’s a 30-percent chance of rain. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 79.