RED BANK: SUN, HIGH HUMIDITY FORECAST
Sunshine and humidity will combine to drive the ‘feels-like’ temperature on the Greater Red Bank Green into the mid-90s Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
After 4 p.m., there’s a 30-percent chance of rain. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79.