Errico Vescio, right, who was promoted to captain, with former Captain Mike Clay in 2014. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Six Red Bank police officers are set to step up in rank next week, following promotions approved by the borough council last week.

By custom, the changes would have been an occasion for family and friends to pack the council chamber for swearing-in ceremonies. But with borough hall shut down to visitors, and the council meeting remotely via the Internet, that event could not be held, said Chief Darren McConnell.

The promotions had been slated to take effect “just as the pandemic started,” but the officers agreed to postpone their promotions and accept pay freezes, Business Administrator Ziad Shehady said at the meeting.

That delay contributed to an overall reduction of $100,000 in the department’s salary line, even with contractual raises and hirings to fill vacancies, “which is practically unheard of,” McConnnell said.

Shehady said that holding off on the promotions any longer “could potentially cost us more money” in overtime pay for other officers filling in when more senior officers are off-duty.

A scaled-down swearing-in is in the works, but has not yet been scheduled, McConnell said. Meantime, here are bios he provided to redbankgreen:

From Lieutenant to Captain

Errico Vescio – Rico joined the Red Bank Police Department as a Patrolman in 1999 after serving as a police officer with the Brookdale Community College Police Department and a dispatcher for the Atlantic Highlands Police Department. He has served in each division of the Red Bank Police Department, including the traffic unit, detective bureau and most recently as a Watch Commander in the Patrol Division.

Rico immigrated from Italy at age 2 with his family and settled in the Borough, attending Red Bank Public Schools. He currently lives in Red Bank with his wife, Diana, and two sons, Piero [a borough patrolman] and Angelo. As Captain he will serve as a Division Commander.

From Sergeant to Lieutenant

Beau Broadley – Beau began his career as a dispatcher for the Red Bank Police Department prior to becoming a Patrolman in 2002. During his career Beau has been assigned to the Patrol Division and more recently has supervised the traffic safety unit where he has been heavily involved in many community activities.

Beau also serves as the department’s lead firearms instructor and instructs at the academy level for new recruits. Beau resides in Manahawkin with his wife, Christine, and their two children, Andrew and Avery.

Robert Campanella – Bob joined the Red Bank Police Department as a Dispatcher in 1998, and was hired as a Patrolman in 2001 and has served in the Patrol Division and Detective Bureau. Additionally, he previously served as an undercover officer with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force.

During his time in the Detective Bureau, Sgt. Campanella has conducted a variety of complex criminal investigations, including several homicides. Bob resides in Rumson with his wife, Lynn, and their two children, Sean and Peyton.

From Patrolman to Sergeant

James DePonte – James joined the Red Bank Police Department in 2007, becoming a third generation police officer in Red Bank following his father and grandfather. During his time in Red Bank he has served in the patrol division and detective bureau, where he has investigated an array of serious crimes. Additionally, Det. DePonte has served as an investigator with the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force where he investigates some of the most high tech and heinous of criminal activity.

James recently obtained his Master’s Degree from Seton Hall University. He resides in Howell with his wife, Nicole, and their son.

Garrett Falco – Garry joined the Red Bank Police Department in 2011 after having served with the Asbury Park Police Department for several years. Additionally, he worked as an undercover officer with the Monmouth County Narcotics Strike Force. During his time in Red Bank Garry has been assigned to the Patrol Division and the Detective Bureau. He is also a member of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team and is an instructor on various topics at both the department and academy level.

Garry recently obtained his Master’s Degree from Seton Hall University. He lives in Ocean Twp. with his wife, Erin, and their son.

George Travostino – George joined the Red Bank Police Department as a Patrolman in 2006 after completing the Monmouth County Police Academy as an alternate route candidate. Prior to becoming a police officer, George had worked for a number of years in the finance industry.

During his career in Red Bank, George has served in each division and bureau within the Department and most recently has been assigned to the Records Bureau where he has been instrumental in reorganizing and updating various functions for increased efficiency. George lives in Jackson with his wife, Peggy, and their son.