RED BANK: DEMS CLASH OVER BUDGET, PROBE

A screengrab of the council’s session Wednesday night. (Zoom screengrab. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Rifts among Democrats were on almost nonstop display during a three-hour meeting of the Red Bank council Wednesday night.

While Councilman Ed Zipprich pressed for a probe into an email leak he said had smeared his reputation, at least two of his colleagues were more concerned about his intervention in the bidding for a new trash hauling contract.

But first, the all-Democratic body split over proposed budget cuts pushed by Councilman Michael Ballard that others saw as unwise.

Ballard’s suggested budget amendments are highlighted in yellow. Below, council members Triggiano, Yngstrom and Yassin in 2019. (Zoom screengrab; photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• With a $22.4 million budget up for final adoption and $14.17 million to be raised from borough taxpayers, Ballard continued to press his case for additional spending cuts that he said had not gotten a full hearing.

Ballard said the “reasonable” and “scaled down” cuts he suggested totaled $153,381, and would trim the annual tax increase for the average homeowner to $81, from $115.

But those “guesstimates of what the budget could look like” had never been adequately addressed, Ballard said.

As they have before, Business Administrator Ziad Shehady and Councilman Hazim Yassin, who serves on finance committee with Ballard and Zipprich, disputed that assertion.

Shehady took aim at what he called “this constant insinuation that it’s ‘business as usual’ and that there were no cuts made. We made many many cuts. This is not a political budget for votes. It’s grounded in facts and knowledge of government operations and municipal law.”

Councilwoman Kate Triggiano voiced frustration that residents have been claiming the council was ignoring cuts that she called “mythical.”

“It’s very upsetting that residents are saying we’re ignoring cuts,” she said. She asked Shehady to “go through every line” of the proposed cuts and explain why he advised against them.

Shehady did so, starting with the suggested reduction in codification expenses from $10,000 to $2,500. He said the cut could not be made because state statute dictates that new all new ordinances be codified, and that the money to pay for the service be budgeted.

Likewise, under public contracts law, funds to pay planning and zoning board attorneys must be certified as available for payment, whether or not they end up getting spent, he said.

Any budgeted funds that are not expended get rolled into the following year’s reserve, Shehady said.

Regarding Ballard’s call to cut $3,500 allocated for fire truck tires and $5,500 for firefighter training, Shehady pushed back against reducing money for a department that he said accounts for just $157,000 of the budget.

“It’s probably one of the smallest of all the departments,” he said. “An all-volunteer fire department that protects lives and property in the town and puts their lives at risk.”

“I don’t think reducing it any further is wise,” he said. “Each one of those expenses is justified.”

Yassin asked Ballard how he had arrived at his suggested cuts – if they reflected an across-the-board percentage cut, for example.

“There doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason to them,” said Yassin.

Ballard said the cuts were figures he “threw out there for discussion” after looking at last year’s budget and actual spending, as well as payments made so far this year.