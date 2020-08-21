A flamboyance of fake flamings enjoyed the sunshine with some tea outside Citarella’s Meats on Prospect Avenue in Red Bank earlier this week.

The coming weekend’s weather, however, will be more mundane than flamboyant, as clouds and a chance of rain linger, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.