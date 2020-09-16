The Red Bank Historic Preservation Commission plans to hold its first meeting in six months Tuesday night.

On the agenda: an update by a commission member on a pre-1868 Victorian house at 95 East Front Street slated for demolition by Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Center.

According to former owner Grace Greenberg, the house may have been owned by descendants of James P. Allaire, founder of the Howell Works bog-iron forge in Wall Township — now preserved as Allaire Village.

In July, 2019, the commission urged the hospital to preserve the building as a “medical bed & breakfast” for cancer patients.

The meeting is scheduled to be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Access information can be found here. The full agenda is here. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)