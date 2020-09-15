With one week of summer left, an early harbinger of autumn has arrived on the Greater Red Bank Green in the form of cool temperatures, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday promises to be abundantly sunny, with temperatures peaking in the high 60s. Check out the extended forecast below. (National Weather Service image. Click to enlarge.)Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 67.