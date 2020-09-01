RED BANK: POWER LINE STRUCK

A backhoe operator was lucky to be alive after his machine struck a live power line in Red Bank Tuesday morning.

According to police Chief Darren McConnell, the machine “came in contact with and became entangled in” overhead power lines at around 10:10 a.m.

The operator, 34-year-old Michael Schmidt, was unable to safely exit the machine, and remained inside until a JCP&L crew arrived to de-energize the arcing wires, McConnell said.

McConnell said that about 16 nearby customers were awaiting restoration of electrical service as of 11:30 a.m.

The operator was doing work in conjunction with the White Street parking lot reconstruction under contract by Shore Top Construction Corporation, according to Business Administrator Ziad Shehady.

In June, a gas line was struck during a related streetscape makeover project being managed by a separate contractor.

(Video courtesy of Glenn Lehner. Click to enlarge.)

 

Posted on September 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm, filed under Accidents, Featured, Fire, Public Facilities, RED BANK, Streets & Roads, Utilities and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.