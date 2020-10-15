RED BANK: DEAL OVER LEAK PROBES POSSIBLE

Michael Ballard, left, and Ed Zipprich with an unidentified woman at the 2017 Halloween parade. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A stalemate over dueling demands for probes stemming from a Red Bank government email leak may be headed toward resolution.

At the urging of Mayor Pasquale Menna, council members informally agreed Wednesday night to seek a legal opinion regarding their options on how to proceed.

At issue are competing calls for investigations following a release of internal emails to redbankgreen in early August.

Included were emails between Borough Administrator Ziad Shehady and several council members, as well as borough Attorney Greg Cannon, in which Shehady warned of “meddling” and “sabotage” by Councilman Ed Zipprich in the then-pending bid process to select a trash hauling firm for a new three-year contract.

The issue has pitted Zipprich and Councilman Michael Ballard against four fellow Democrats.

Zipprich contends the emails smeared his reputation and constituted an illegal leak of privileged communications. He and Ballard, his running mate in this year’s election, have demanded a “cybersecurity” investigation to identify the leaker, who communicated anonymously with redbankgreen via an encryption service.

Councilmembers Erik Yngstrom and Hazim Yassin, by contrast, contend the leaked material was largely releasable subject to any Open Public Records Act request. They object to an investigation to find the source.

Instead, they have said Zipprich’s alleged contact with a prospective bidder, while the bidding was underway, is what needs investigating.