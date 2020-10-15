RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for September, 2020. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: Multiple bottles of wine were reported stolen and captured on surveillance video on 09/01/2020 in the area of White St. The bottles are described as Opus One valued at $350.00, Caymas Special Select valued at $200.00 and Silver Oak Napa wine valued at $150.00. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: Two bikes were reported stolen from the Count Basie Park on 09/08/2020. The bikes are described as a green SE model with black tires and blue handgrips valued at $500.00 and the other a maroon SE model with large tires and gold rims value at $1000.00. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: A white SE model bike with a “KJ so Cal” sticker was reported stolen from the entrance to Count Basie Park on 09/08/2020. The bike is valued at $500.00. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: In the area of River St on 09/11/2020 it was reported six crab traps were stolen from the rear of a residence. The traps are valued at $20.00 each. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: A packaged confirmed by UPS to be delivered was reported stolen from a porch in the area of Washington St on 09/15/2020. The package contained an Apple IPhone 11 and is valued at $699.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 09/25/2020 two Woodward brand chairs valued at $400.00 each were reported stolen from a fenced in yard in the area of McClaren St. Ptl. Grace Magiulli.

ARRESTS

Jose Santiago, age 77 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 09/01/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Endangering the Welfare of a child and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Zachary Cusack, age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 09/02/2020 in the area of W. Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jacob Tlatelpa-Luna, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sgt. Garrett Falco.

Benjamin Washington, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sgt. Garrrett Falco.

Matthew Ferguson, age 24 of Mooresville, NC was arrested on 09/05/2020 in the area of W. West Side Ave for Possession of CDS, Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Elizabeth Talamo, age 28 of Keyport was arrested on 09/05/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Donald Chunn, age 66 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/06/2020 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of CDS and Marijuana by Sgt. Garrett Falco.

Markus Seward, age 33 of Neptune was arrested on 09/07/2020 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Anthony Sambogna, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/08/2020 in the area of Branch Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Kenneth Persico, age 53 of Belford was arrested on 09/11/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jose Azcatl-Zempoaltecatl, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/13/2020 in the area of Leighton Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Nicholas Ruckel, age 23 of Congers, NY was arrested on 09/13/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault, Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kristina Posey, age 27 of Scarsdale, NY was arrested on 09/13/2020 in the area of Drummond Ave for Theft and Burglary by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Shamar Conover, age 31 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/14/2020 in the area of Water St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Harold Huff, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/14/2020 in the area of Water St for Possession of CDS, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Heroin by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Brian Gaytan, age 20 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/15/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession and Consumption of Alcohol by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Keith Brooks, age 39 of Freehold was arrested on 09/15/2020 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Burglary by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Juan Rodriguez-Plata, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/2020 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Adam Froehlich, age 41 of New Monmouth was arrested on 09/16/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kate Walling, age 39 of Jackson was arrested on 09/16/2020 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Steven Parker, age 47 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/17/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kevin Palmer, age 23 of Abingdon, MD was arrested on 09/18/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Edward Santiago, age 39 of Irvington was arrested on 09/19/2020 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Hannah Nudleman, age 18 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 09/20/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Ryan Cocco, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/21/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Cupertino Tlaczani-Tlaczani, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats-Threaten to Kill, and Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.