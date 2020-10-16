RED BANK: NEIGHBORS’ DISPUTE GETS MESSY

Mark and Allison Gregory dumping trash in Lycet Ramos’ driveway on October 4. (Lycet Ramos video. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A dispute between Red Bank neighbors has gotten messy.

Two-time council candidate Allison Gregory and her husband, Mark Gregory, are facing harassment and other allegations filed by their next-door neighbor after the couple dumped trash in her driveway earlier this month – and were caught in the act on video.

Allison Gregory in 2018, and Mark Gregory, below, earlier this year. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The Gregorys, who live with their two children at the corner of Bank Street and Tilton Avenue, admit to tipping a wagon filled with trash onto Lycet Ramos’ Bank Street property. But they said they were simply “returning” trash left in their yard following a summer-long dispute.

Ramos could not be reached for comment by redbankgreen.

The Gregorys told redbankgreen on Wednesday that for months, Ramos’ two children, aged about 11 and 15, and a sizable group of friends have been hanging in the Gregorys yard, leaving behind soda bottles, wrappers for blunts and other trash.

The couple said they had spoken to Ramos, who agreed to address the matter, but the behavior continued unabated.

Mark Gregory said other neighbors, and even passing motorists, have also complained to police about large groups of minors on bikes obstructing traffic and access to the dead-end westernmost block of Bank Street, as well as other issues.

He said over a two-month stretch, police were called almost daily, sometimes more than once a day.

“By no means were we the focal point of it,” Gregory said. “We have done everything we can not to fan the flames. It’s not about us.”

Frustrated by the continued littering, he that said on October 4, he and his wife collected “about two days worth” of trash left on their lawn and curb outside their home, put it in a wagon and walked it to Ramos’ driveway, where they dumped it.

“She knows it’s her garbage,” Gregory said.

redbankgreen was unable to learn the time of the incident.

Police Chief Darren McConnell confirmed that police have been called multiple times to address “a neighborhood issue” involving complaints about large gatherings of youths on bikes, noise, cursing, littering and more.

He said the dispute has been going on “for the past two months or so.

“It’s all teenage stuff” that includes youths who don’t live in the neighborhood, McConnell said.

Police have not filed any complaints, he said.

Ramos, however, swore out complaints October 5 against the Gregorys, accusing them of “anonymously dumping” trash in her driveway and front yard. She submitted doorbell security video with the complaint.

The Gregorys appeared in municipal court via Zoom Thursday, three days after being served. Judge Frank LaRocca told the Gregorys that if convicted, they could face jail time, loss of their drivers’ licenses and fines.

The couple, who work in real estate sales, entered not guilty pleas. LaRocca set a trial date of November 5.

Allison Gregory ran unsuccessful council campaigns as a Republican in 2018 and 2019.

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.