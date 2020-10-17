RED BANK: RAIL DEATH REPORTED

The incident occurred just south of the station. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

An unidentified woman was killed when she was struck by a North Jersey Coast Line train in Red Bank Saturday morning, according to a New Jersey Transit spokesman.

Jim Smith told redbankgreen the woman, on foot, was hit “just prior to the Red Bank station” at about 8:10 a.m. by the northbound train 7216 from Long Branch to New York.

Identifying information was not immediately released.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 37 customers or the crew on board at the time, Smith said. Substitute bus service was provided as train service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Little Silver and Middletown.

Service has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation, Smith said.