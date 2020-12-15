A roofer’s torch generates heat haze on the roof of a building being readied for a gym at Maple Avenue and White Street in Red Bank Tuesday.

Heat and a good roof will come in handy Wednesday, when the Greater Red Bank Green is expected to get hit with the first snowstorm of the season, according to forecasts.

In advance, Red Bank’s government issued a parking alert to residents Tuesday.

Though it’s still autumn, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the 24-hour period beginning around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The forecast notes the possibility of heavy mixed precipitation; snow accumulations in excess of five inches; a “light glaze” of road ice; and winds gusting as high as 40 mile per hour.

The borough’s alert, posted on the town website, says, in part:

As always, per municipal ordinances, an on-street parking prohibition exists on all roads in the event of snow accumulation to allow for plowing and the passage of emergency vehicles. Vehicles parked in the streets may be ticketed and/or towed.

Business Administrator Ziad Shehady confirmed to redbankgreen that residents who don’t have access to driveways may park in the East Side borough lots on Mechanic, Linden and Wallace streets. The lots in White Street, English Plaza and Marine Park are cleared as the snow falls, he said.

The notice also reminds property owners that they “must clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after the conclusion of snow fall. Do not plow, blow or shovel snow into the streets,” activities that are prohibited by ordinance.

Fair Haven also recently reminded residents that overnight street parking is prohibited between November 1 and April, and on Tuesday asked that curbside basketball nets and other obstructions be removed.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

