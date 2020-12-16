A briny mixture to inhibit ice was sprayed onto the roadway on McCarter Avenue in Fair Haven Tuesday in advance of a snowstorm expected on the Greater Red Bank Green starting Wednesday evening.

Though the storm could drop 16 inches elsewhere in New Jersey, the Red Bank region will likely see four or five inches by late Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A forecast map issued by the National Weather Service early Wednesday. Click to enlarge.

“There will likely be a sharp gradient in snow totals across Monmouth County due to snow mixing with or changing to sleet or rain,” the NWS station in Mount Holly said on its website Wednesday. “The highest totals will occur over the western portion of the county. Over the eastern and southeastern portion of county, lower snowfall totals are expected.”

Still, the storm will bring heavy mixed precipitation – snow, rain and sleet – as well as strong winds, which could combine to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Here’s the expected timing:

WEDNESDAY

Snow likely before 4pm, then rain and snow between 4pm and 5pm, then snow after 5pm. High near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain, snow, and sleet before 3am, then rain between 3am and 4am, then rain and snow after 4am. The rain, snow, and sleet could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 30. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

THURSDAY

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

