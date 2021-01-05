RED BANK: COVID-19 CLAIMS THREE AT ATRIUM

red bank atriumThe Atrium at Navesink Harbor as seen from the Molly Pitcher Inn in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Three residents of a senior assisted-living facility in Red Bank have died of COVID-19 since mid-December, according to data released by the New Jersey Health Department Monday.

The deaths at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor occurred as pandemic-driven hospitalizations, and the need for critical care, rose across Monmouth County.

After rising sharply in the first half of December, Red Bank’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has eased. But hospital utilization in throughout Monmouth County continued to rise, as shown below. (Monmouth County Freeholder data. Click to enlarge.)

According to the state health department, four residents of the Atrium, on Riverside Avenue, have died from the coronavirus in a current “outbreak,” which the state defines as one or more COVID-19 infections.

One of those fatalities had occurred prior to December 18 in an outbreak that began September 29, Julia Zauner, a spokeswoman for facility owner Springpoint Senior Living, told redbankgreen last month.

Since then, three more residents have died, according to the state’s update on longterm care facilities: NJ LTC Outbreaks 010421

In addition, the facility has seen 20 residents and 24 staff members contract the virus in the outbreak, the report shows. Fifteen of the resident cases, and nine staff cases, appear to have been detected since December 18.

Zauner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

The Atrium functions primarily as an independent-living facility, offering premium-priced apartments with river views for elderly customers.

• At the town’s only other longterm care facility, the Hackensack Meridian Health center on Chapin Avenue, the state’s Monday update indicated a current outbreak of 4 resident infections and 10 staff cases, with no recent fatalities.

The 180-bed facility had 16 resident fatalities in the spring as the first wave of the pandemic was surging.

• As of Monday, there were 486 COVID-19 patients in Monmouth County hospitals, up from 465 a week earlier, with 82 in intensive care (up 6), and 63 on ventilators (down 1), the county freeholders reported late Monday.

• The New Jersey Health Department website reported one COVID-19 confirmed death in Monmouth County added Monday, for a pandemic total of 954.

The county recorded 126 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in December. So far this month, it has seen 17 more.

• In Red Bank, the rate of new infections appeared to slow through the holidays.

After soaring from a seven-day moving average of five or fewer new cases in early November to 15.5 on December 12, the rate of new cases has generally trended down, according to redbankgreen‘s analysis of county data. The rate dropped below 10 on December 24 and remained there through January 2, though it has ticked up again since, according to figures released by the county.

Officials caution the case numbers may be skewed by the holidays, when asymptomatic residents might have put off being tested.

• In their daily update Monday, Monmouth County officials reported these cumulative case totals since the start of the pandemic in March:

January 3 January 4
Aberdeen 908 910
Allenhurst 47 48
Allentown 58 58
Asbury Park 844 846
Atlantic Highlands 143 147
Avon-by-the-Sea 93 93
Belmar 245 246
Bradley Beach 184 185
Brielle 264 265
Colts Neck 500 500
Deal 182 182
Eatontown 861 870
Englishtown 123 125
Fair Haven 222 222
Farmingdale 66 66
Freehold Borough 1010 1008
Freehold Twp 1882 1887
Hazlet 978 985
Highlands 170 171
Holmdel 783 788
Howell 2632 2635
Interlaken 49 48
Keansburg 562 567
Keyport 347 348
Lake Como 85 85
Little Silver 236 238
Loch Arbour 11 12
Long Branch 2271 2291
Manalapan 1917 1923
Manasquan 223 228
Marlboro 1754 1759
Matawan 614 615
Middletown 2979 2995
Millstone 417 419
Monmouth Beach 137 138
Neptune City 250 251
Neptune Twp 1697 1705
Ocean 1547 1556
Oceanport 277 283
Red Bank 1052 1057
Roosevelt 28 28
Rumson 277 281
Sea Bright 79 79
Sea Girt 110 111
Shrewsbury 272 274
Shrewsbury Twp 58 58
Spring Lake 108 108
Spring Lake Hts 197 198
Tinton Falls 846 850
Union Beach 233 232
Upper Freehold 308 310
Wall 1344 1355
West Long Branch 643 646

