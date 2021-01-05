RED BANK: COVID-19 CLAIMS THREE AT ATRIUM

The Atrium at Navesink Harbor as seen from the Molly Pitcher Inn in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Three residents of a senior assisted-living facility in Red Bank have died of COVID-19 since mid-December, according to data released by the New Jersey Health Department Monday.

The deaths at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor occurred as pandemic-driven hospitalizations, and the need for critical care, rose across Monmouth County.

After rising sharply in the first half of December, Red Bank’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has eased. But hospital utilization in throughout Monmouth County continued to rise, as shown below. (Monmouth County Freeholder data. Click to enlarge.)

According to the state health department, four residents of the Atrium, on Riverside Avenue, have died from the coronavirus in a current “outbreak,” which the state defines as one or more COVID-19 infections.

One of those fatalities had occurred prior to December 18 in an outbreak that began September 29, Julia Zauner, a spokeswoman for facility owner Springpoint Senior Living, told redbankgreen last month.

Since then, three more residents have died, according to the state’s update on longterm care facilities: NJ LTC Outbreaks 010421

In addition, the facility has seen 20 residents and 24 staff members contract the virus in the outbreak, the report shows. Fifteen of the resident cases, and nine staff cases, appear to have been detected since December 18.

Zauner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

The Atrium functions primarily as an independent-living facility, offering premium-priced apartments with river views for elderly customers.

• At the town’s only other longterm care facility, the Hackensack Meridian Health center on Chapin Avenue, the state’s Monday update indicated a current outbreak of 4 resident infections and 10 staff cases, with no recent fatalities.

The 180-bed facility had 16 resident fatalities in the spring as the first wave of the pandemic was surging.

• As of Monday, there were 486 COVID-19 patients in Monmouth County hospitals, up from 465 a week earlier, with 82 in intensive care (up 6), and 63 on ventilators (down 1), the county freeholders reported late Monday.

• The New Jersey Health Department website reported one COVID-19 confirmed death in Monmouth County added Monday, for a pandemic total of 954.

The county recorded 126 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in December. So far this month, it has seen 17 more.

• In Red Bank, the rate of new infections appeared to slow through the holidays.

After soaring from a seven-day moving average of five or fewer new cases in early November to 15.5 on December 12, the rate of new cases has generally trended down, according to redbankgreen‘s analysis of county data. The rate dropped below 10 on December 24 and remained there through January 2, though it has ticked up again since, according to figures released by the county.

Officials caution the case numbers may be skewed by the holidays, when asymptomatic residents might have put off being tested.

• In their daily update Monday, Monmouth County officials reported these cumulative case totals since the start of the pandemic in March:

January 3 January 4 Aberdeen 908 910 Allenhurst 47 48 Allentown 58 58 Asbury Park 844 846 Atlantic Highlands 143 147 Avon-by-the-Sea 93 93 Belmar 245 246 Bradley Beach 184 185 Brielle 264 265 Colts Neck 500 500 Deal 182 182 Eatontown 861 870 Englishtown 123 125 Fair Haven 222 222 Farmingdale 66 66 Freehold Borough 1010 1008 Freehold Twp 1882 1887 Hazlet 978 985 Highlands 170 171 Holmdel 783 788 Howell 2632 2635 Interlaken 49 48 Keansburg 562 567 Keyport 347 348 Lake Como 85 85 Little Silver 236 238 Loch Arbour 11 12 Long Branch 2271 2291 Manalapan 1917 1923 Manasquan 223 228 Marlboro 1754 1759 Matawan 614 615 Middletown 2979 2995 Millstone 417 419 Monmouth Beach 137 138 Neptune City 250 251 Neptune Twp 1697 1705 Ocean 1547 1556 Oceanport 277 283 Red Bank 1052 1057 Roosevelt 28 28 Rumson 277 281 Sea Bright 79 79 Sea Girt 110 111 Shrewsbury 272 274 Shrewsbury Twp 58 58 Spring Lake 108 108 Spring Lake Hts 197 198 Tinton Falls 846 850 Union Beach 233 232 Upper Freehold 308 310 Wall 1344 1355 West Long Branch 643 646

