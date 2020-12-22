VIRUS UPDATES: DATA, OUTBREAKS & TESTING

An Immediate Care COVID-19 testing tent in Red Bank’s White Street lot Monday night. The company has been offering free tests at the site for weeks. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

COVID-19 pressure on Monmouth County hospitals continued to increase in the past week, according to the latest data from the county government.

At the same time, demand for intensive care and ventilators to treat patients with the virus showed slight signs of easing.

Separately, Red Bank Regional High announced a plan for free COVID-19 testing for staff and students.

Data showing weekly changes in hospital bed, intensive care and ventilator utilization in Monmouth County hospitals. (Monmouth County Freeholder data. Click to enlarge.)

• As of Monday, there were 438 COVID-19 patients in Monmouth County hospitals, with 64 in intensive care and 52 on ventilators, the county freeholders reported late Monday.

That compares to 418 hospitalized, 79 in ICU and 60 on ventilators one week earlier, according to county reporting.

• According to a data report by the New York Times, based on figures released Monday by the federal Department of Health and Human Services, 85 percent of ICU beds at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank were in use.

The national average was 78 percent, and New Jersey’s was 66 percent, the Times reported.

• The New Jersey Health Department showed 12 deaths in Monmouth County added Tuesday, for a pandemic total of 880.

The county has seen 82 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the past month.

• Among the recent fatalities was one at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor on Riverside Avenue in Red Bank, the state health agency reported.

Julia Zauner, a spokeswoman for Atrium owner Springpoint Senior Living, told redbankgreen late last week that five Atrium residents have tested positive for the virus since November 16. All were asymptomatic; four recovered, and one died, she said.

The facility is also classified by the state Health Department as having had an “outbreak,” which it defines as one or more cases within the prior 28 days.

Between September 29 and November 24, 15 Atrium staff members tested positive; eight were asymptomatic, seven had “minor” symptoms, and all have returned to work, where all employees are tested weekly, Zauner said.

• Red Bank’s only other longterm care provider, Hackensack Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation on Chapin Avenue, is also the subject of an outbreak, with four residents and eight staff members testing positive in the last 28 days, according to the latest state update.

The facility saw 16 deaths under prior outbreaks, most of them in the spring, and none in the past month, a separate report on “concluded” outbreaks indicates.

• Red Bank Regional High School, which has had to stop and start in-person learning numerous times this semester, will begin offering free PCR testing for staff and students starting on Wednesday, January 6, Superintendent Lou Moore said Tuesday.

The district has partnered with a medical provider, Back-to-Work Solutions, to “give Red Bank Regional the capacity to identify cases in asymptomatic individuals and help to reduce transmissions,” Moore told redbankgreen. “By testing, we can isolate individuals who do not know they are carrying COVID-19, keep our school safe, and expand in-person programs.”

The testing will be available to all students and staffers, whether or not they have health insurance. Further details will be shared with the RBR community shortly, Moore said.

• In their daily update Tuesday, Monmouth County officials reported these cumulative cases, by town, since the start of the pandemic in March:

December 21 December 22 Aberdeen 791 798 Allenhurst 41 41 Allentown 49 49 Asbury Park 744 758 Atlantic Highlands 123 124 Avon-by-the-Sea 77 77 Belmar 199 200 Bradley Beach 158 159 Brielle 209 211 Colts Neck 406 409 Deal 159 164 Eatontown 774 779 Englishtown 102 104 Fair Haven 173 177 Farmingdale 54 56 Freehold Borough 863 871 Freehold Twp 1594 1617 Hazlet 831 841 Highlands 141 143 Holmdel 688 695 Howell 2230 2259 Interlaken 43 44 Keansburg 492 498 Keyport 293 301 Lake Como 73 74 Little Silver 202 206 Loch Arbour 11 11 Long Branch 1927 1958 Manalapan 1579 1617 Manasquan 182 191 Marlboro 1531 1549 Matawan 546 553 Middletown 2541 2564 Millstone 328 334 Monmouth Beach 107 110 Neptune City 214 219 Neptune Twp 1427 1457 Ocean 1339 1358 Oceanport 244 248 Red Bank 938 945 Roosevelt 23 24 Rumson 231 235 Sea Bright 67 68 Sea Girt 90 94 Shrewsbury 228 231 Shrewsbury Twp 45 45 Spring Lake 91 93 Spring Lake Hts 161 16 Tinton Falls 725 733 Union Beach 197 198 Upper Freehold 264 268 Wall 1116 1135 West Long Branch 594 597

