RED BANK: ANDERSON MAKEOVER LAUDED

The former Anderson Storage building in Red Bank was named one of three recipients of a 2020 Monmouth County Planning Board Merit Award Monday.

A view of the four-story addition to the western side of the building, as seen from Shrewsbury Avenue. Below, developer Chris Cole in the space now occupied by Glenn Goldbaum’s Lambs & Wolves salon. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The board cited the project, led by Metrovation principal Chris Cole, for”adaptive reuse or redevelopment.”

After sitting vacant for decades, the massive red brick building on Monmouth Street between Bridge Street and Shrewsbury Avenue was revived by developer Metrovation with an overhaul and a four-story addition.

It is now home to a Sickles Market store and Bottles wine shop; a Booskerdoo coffee shop; Glenn Goldbaum’s Lambs & Wolves salon; the Sawtooth Group ad agency; and half a dozen more businesses.

Still to come: a stack of shipping containers to serve as an incubator for retail businesses out back. Check out redbankgreen‘s archive of stories about the multiyear project here.

The county board also honored the Monmouth County 4-H for reimagining the annual Monmouth County Fair as a pandemic-era virtual event called “It’s Not Fair!,” as well as the seawall reconstruction project in Sea Bright and Monmouth Beach.

