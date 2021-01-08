No, that’s not a forecast map. It depicts snowfall totals from the three-day blizzard that ended 25 years ago today, in 1996. The northeaster is one of only two storms to be classified as “extreme” on the Northeast Snowfall Impact Scale,” a measure of intensity. Who remembers that whopper?

By contrast, the coming weekend will be “tranquil (some would say boring,” with “plenty of sunshine and near-normal temps,” according to a tweet Friday by the National Weather Service‘s Mount Holly office. Check out the extended forecast below. (PNWS visual. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.