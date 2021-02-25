Red Bank police arrested a borough man on drug and weapons charges Wednesday, Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday.

From a prepared statement:

At approximately 11:30am, the Red Bank Police Department arrested a Red Bank man for possession of a large quantity of narcotics and a loaded handgun. Ptl. Piero Vescio attempted to stop a vehicle on Herbert Street for a traffic violation when the driver fled on foot. The driver was ultimately located and taken into custody at an apartment complex on Locust Avenue.

Ezekiel Snyder, 29 years of age of Red Bank, was found to be in possession of 73 packages of heroin totalling approximately 3,650 individual doses. He was also in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and a number of ecstasy pills. Additionally, Snyder was in possession of a loaded 40 caliber handgun.

Snyder was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of a Weapon While Committing a CDS offense, Certain Persons not be be in Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS in a School Zone, Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing the Administration of Law. Snyder was transported to the Monmouth County Jail.

