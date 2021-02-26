As the weather turned warmer, a jogger on Maple Avenue in Red Bank ran past lingering evidence of the month’s four snowfalls Wednesday.

There’s more sunshine in the forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But the shortest month of the year concludes on a somewhat rainy note in its final two days Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 34. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain, mainly before noon. High near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.

Sunday

Rain. High near 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.