After five years of gathering dust, the Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale returns in September.

From a Red Bank Public Library announcement Wednesday:

Too many puzzles and unused art supplies crowding your closets? Many of us have built collections based on our indoor pursuits from the last year or so and now is the time to clear them out!

The Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale is back in action this year, so it is time to get ready…whether you will be a seller or a buyer! The big day is Saturday, September 18, 9-2.

For buyers looking for a good deal, you can either stop at the Library to pick up a paper copy of the map or hop online for it (www.redbanklibrary.org). Maps will be made available Friday, September 17 so all can plan their routes for optimum treasure hunting. Don’t forget to pick a good restaurant for lunch!

For sellers, the way it works is simple: If you would like to take part as a seller, register with the Red Bank Library (the cost is $10 and all funds benefit the Library). The Library will be creating the Townwide Yard Sale Map, which will be available in paper form and online as well as publicized in the days before the event. It will include descriptions of items for sale along with addresses so those record collectors and elvis memorabilia hounds know right where to go.

You must register BEFORE the end of the day on Wednesday, September 15th. You can register online using paypal (RB Townwide Yard Sale) and you can also register in person at the Library (84 West Front St, see here for hours).

There will be no rain date, so it is up to individual sellers to make the call to proceed with a porch or garage sale in the case of rain.

The townwide yard sale debuted in 2008 as an annual post-Labor Day event. In 2017, prompted by declining shopper turnout, organizers hit the pause button on the event, with the intention of bringing it back in 2018 as an every-other-year event. The September event would be the first since 2016.