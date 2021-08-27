RED BANK & FAIR HAVEN: SALE DAYS BEGIN
Shoppers found bargains, and some relief from the heat, under a sale tent on White Street as Red Bank’s 67th annual Sidewalk Sale got underway Friday.
Fair Haven is also hosting one.
Shoppers sorting through sale items on River Road in Fair Haven Friday morning. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
• The Red Bank event, a shopathon presented by Red Bank Rivercenter that runs through Sunday, comes with free parking, wares displayed outdoors (and indoors) and bargains galore.
A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.
Angel’s Gowns – 71 Monmouth Street
Barbizon Red Bank – 80 Broad Street
Board & Brush Red Bank – 26 Monmouth Street
Cabana 19 – 18 White Street
Castello Boutique – 48 Broad Street
Earth Spirit – 25 Monmouth Street
GEMS Boutique – 19 Monmouth Street
C T Peters Inc., Appraisers – 2 West Front Street
Feet First NJ – 15 Monmouth Street
Head Space Salon – 76 Monmouth Street
Jace Jewelers – 53 Broad Street
Karen Joseph Salon – 8 East Front Street
Lucki Clover – 20 Broad Street
Monmouth Street Emporium – 27 Monmouth Street
Peek-a-Boo Shoez – 8 White Street
Poor Cat Designs – 69 Broad Street
Red Bank Artisan Collective – 43 Broad Street
Pop Freak Collectibles – 65 Broad Street
Red Tank Brewing – 77 Monmouth Street
Rocky’s Barbershop – 16 Wallace Street
Sweet Bee Bakeshop – 37 East Front Street
Sweetest Sin Boutique – 11 White Street
T Photos Boutique – 86 Broad Street
T&C Mercantile – 25 Bridge Avenue
The Local Line – 16 Wallace Street
The Wine Cellar Red Bank – 23 Monmouth Street
Witch Baby Soap – 17 Monmouth Street
• In Fair Haven, the event hosted by the Fair Haven Business Association runs through Saturday.