Shoppers found bargains, and some relief from the heat, under a sale tent on White Street as Red Bank’s 67th annual Sidewalk Sale got underway Friday.

Fair Haven is also hosting one.

Shoppers sorting through sale items on River Road in Fair Haven Friday morning. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• The Red Bank event, a shopathon presented by Red Bank Rivercenter that runs through Sunday, comes with free parking, wares displayed outdoors (and indoors) and bargains galore.

A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.

Angel’s Gowns – 71 Monmouth Street

Barbizon Red Bank – 80 Broad Street

Board & Brush Red Bank – 26 Monmouth Street

Cabana 19 – 18 White Street

Castello Boutique – 48 Broad Street

Earth Spirit – 25 Monmouth Street

GEMS Boutique – 19 Monmouth Street

C T Peters Inc., Appraisers – 2 West Front Street

Feet First NJ – 15 Monmouth Street

Head Space Salon – 76 Monmouth Street

Jace Jewelers – 53 Broad Street

Karen Joseph Salon – 8 East Front Street

Lucki Clover – 20 Broad Street

Monmouth Street Emporium – 27 Monmouth Street

Peek-a-Boo Shoez – 8 White Street

Poor Cat Designs – 69 Broad Street

Red Bank Artisan Collective – 43 Broad Street

Pop Freak Collectibles – 65 Broad Street

Red Tank Brewing – 77 Monmouth Street

Rocky’s Barbershop – 16 Wallace Street

Sweet Bee Bakeshop – 37 East Front Street

Sweetest Sin Boutique – 11 White Street

T Photos Boutique – 86 Broad Street

T&C Mercantile – 25 Bridge Avenue

The Local Line – 16 Wallace Street

The Wine Cellar Red Bank – 23 Monmouth Street

Witch Baby Soap – 17 Monmouth Street

• In Fair Haven, the event hosted by the Fair Haven Business Association runs through Saturday.