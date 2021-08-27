FAIR HAVEN: FIREMEN’S FAIR RUMBLES BACK

Rumbling back into Fair Haven Friday night after missing out on 2020: the summer-ending food-and-fun extravaganza known as the Fair Haven Firemen’s Fair.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re going.

The weeklong fair bills itself as the largest firemen’s fair in New Jersey, and the second-largest fair of any kind in the state. It’s also got a deep history dating back to 1906. But last year’s edition was cancelled over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Hosted by and benefitting Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, the revived festival features food, carnival rides, live music, 50-50 drawings, firetruck rides and more. But there are a few changes.