RED BANK: THREE INDICTED ON SEX CHARGES

Three men have been indicted for alleged sex crimes against a minor at two Red Bank restaurants where they worked, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Here’s the full announcement:

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a ten-count-indictment against three men for sexual contact against a minor at a Red Bank eatery where they all had previously worked together, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, 31, of Tinton Falls and Eduardo Jimenez-Berdejo, 34, of Red Bank were both indicted on two counts each of third degree Endangering the Welfare of Child and 2 counts each of fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact. Jesus E. Reyes-Rodriguez, 35, of Red Bank, was indicted on one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of Child and one count of fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact. The charges are in connection with multiple cases of sexual contact with an underage female co-worker at two separate Red Bank restaurants. The incidents took place on various dates between June of 2020 and February 10, 2021.

If convicted of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Jimenez-Berdejo, Reyes-Rodriguez and Mendez-Romero would face a sentence of up to 5 years imprisonment in a state prison. In addition, they would be required to register under Megan’s Law.

If convicted Criminal Sexual Contact, Jimenez-Berdejo, Reyes-Rodriguez and Mendez-Romero face a sentence on each count of 18 months in a state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace.

Jimenez-Berdejo is represented by Timothy B. Shea, Esq., of Ocean Twp., Reyes-Rodriguez is represented by Kevin A. Buchan, Esq., of Tinton Falls, and Mendez-Romero is represented by Robert Honecker, Esq. of Ocean Twp.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

The restaurants were not identified.