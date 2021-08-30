RED BANK: TEACHER NAMED COUNTY’S BEST

Alyssa Geary, below, teaches at the Red Bank Middle School. (Click to enlarge.)

On August 25, the New Jersey Department of Education announced 21 educators as the 2021-2022 County Teachers of the Year during a virtual awards ceremony.

Among them: Red Bank Middle School teacher Alyssa Geary, who garnered the honor for Monmouth County.

Geary is a Grade 8 special education teacher specializing in English language arts. According to borough Superintendent Jared Rumage, she also has served in various roles in the school community, including co-advisor to student council, Grade Level Leader, PLC and Dream Team Representative and vice president of the Red Bank Borough Education Association.

“Alyssa is committed to educating the whole child, as evidenced by her dedication to seeking out alternative programs and curricula that ensure student achievement at every step of the way – all while working seamlessly with her colleagues and administrators,” said Rumage. “We are committed to hiring outstanding educators to support our students, and Alyssa certainly exemplifies our ‘Dream BIG…We’ll Help You Get There!’ spirit.”

The Governor’s Educator of the Year Program promotes a positive school culture by acknowledging the hard work and dedication of outstanding teachers and educational services professionals. Individual schools are encouraged to nominate exceptional educators with diverse backgrounds to ensure that the honorees represent the ethnic/racial diversity of New Jersey.

The County Teachers of the Year will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for New Jersey’s public schools over the upcoming school year. A panel of educators will select the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year from among the 21 County Teachers of the Year based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists. The New Jersey State Teacher of the Year is typically announced at the State Board of Education’s October meeting, and will go on to represent New Jersey in competing for the title of National Teacher of the Year.

“New Jersey public schools have been recognized as the best in the nation and the strength of our schools is driven by our dynamic educators,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Congratulations to all of the County Teachers of the Year. They are true exemplars of the innovative instruction and educational greatness that New Jersey offers to students.”